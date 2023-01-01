Bajwa helped no-trust motion against Imran: Mustafa Khokhar

Former Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar. Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar Saturday claimed that former Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had helped the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan.

In a TV interview, Khokhar claimed that evidence of the no-confidence motion was coming out. Talking about General Bajwa’s extension during the PTI government, he said that historical legislation was made within 12 minutes to extend his tenure. The former PPP leader said the establishment had influenced the extension. He said that all factions of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) were being brought together, claiming that its own leaders were saying that the establishment had a role in bringing them together. "In February 2022, it was said that we are neutral but the institution is still not neutral,” he alleged.

He said Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi had revealed that he was asked to join the PTI. He said that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto had withdrawn his statement made at the Asma Jahangir Conference under pressure.

“The way cameras were installed at the time of the no-confidence motion in the Senate was not the work of any ordinary person. The procedure to make Yusuf Raza Gilani the leader of the opposition was not correct,” he added.