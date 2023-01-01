Shogran resort attracts visitors to witness snowfall

MANSEHRA: A large number of visitors from different parts of the country thronged the high-altitude Shogran resort on Saturday to experience and enjoy the snow-clad mountains and widely stretched meadows.

“We have moved here to witness snowfall and enjoyed the visit to the lush green meadows and cloud-piercing mountains,” stated Seerat Hazarvi, a tourist who rushed to the Shogran along with his friends.

The snowfall, which had started in high-altitude mountainous areas of the Hazara division including Kaghan valley and Shogran resort, has started attracting visitors.The groups and families reached the alpine tourist resort of Shogran and experienced the mountains and lush green meadows and dense forest wrapped under the heavy snow.

“We have moved Siri Paya and touched the bed of the Malka-i-Parbat, a highest mountainous range in the Himalaya, and experienced heaviest snowfall ever of our lives,” said Nazima Shaheen, the head of the family touring the Kaghan valley.She said that she, her children and her husband experienced the snowfall for the first time in such an eye-catching and mesmerising way.

“The snow has frozen and wrapped the entire resort under its white powder and it seems as if I am enjoying a fairyland journey,” Shaheen said.The families, who had already planned their visit to the Shogran on the New Year eve, also rushed to the area and enjoyed the snow-clad resort.They also raised Pakistan Zindabad slogans, exhibiting their inner happiness and joy in the snowy meadows.