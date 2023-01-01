PMA concerned over new Covid variants

LAHORE:Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) is very much concerned over the spread of two new variants of Covid-19, Gryphon (Omicron XBB) and BF.7, the sub-lineage of the Omicron variant in China, India, Bangladesh, Japan, the US, Australia and Denmark.

PMA (Centre) Secretary General Dr Abdul Ghafoor Shoro, in a statement on Saturday, said, “Although corona situation in the country is under control and positivity ratio of Covid-19 is 0.5% but due to detection of new variants in some countries, government should become more vigilant and take all the required preventive measures to avoid spread of new variants in the country.”

PMA suggests government to implement strict preventive measures at airports and all other border entries. There should be mandatory Covid-19 vaccination for international as well as domestic travel. Passengers with symptoms should be isolated and their PCR tests should be carried out.

PMA suggests general public to be prepared and even at this stage follow Corona SOPs, wear mask whenever you go out, wash or sanitize your hands with regular intervals, avoid touching your hands to your eyes, nose and mouth. Keep social distance and avoid large gatherings. Avoid shaking hand or hugging. Avoid sneezing and coughing openly; use your arm rather than hands for covering your cough and sneeze. Do not share your paraphernalia like glass, plate, cup, towel, mobile, pen etc. “We also suggest that if you are not vaccinated then immediately get vaccinated and get booster dose after six months of your second dose,” he added.