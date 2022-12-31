Ayesha Gulalai says she had exposed ‘true face’ of Imran

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former leader Ayesha Gulalai Wazir on Friday said she had exposed the true face of Imran Khan in 2017.

Speaking at a press conference here, she accused the PTI chairman of sending inappropriate messages to her. She said the PTI chairman was a vengeful person, who had ordered a smear campaign against her after her press conference. She alleged that Imran Khan had also encouraged his party workers to provoke attacks against her family.

She said Imran Khan had ruined the country’s economy and stole the gifts that he had received as the prime minister from other countries. Ayesha Gulalai said that the PTI chairman would give examples of Madina State in public rallies but he had broken all records of corruption.

She said that everyone in the country knew that the PTI was brought to power by the establishment but when the party lost majority in the parliament, its leaders started a smear campaign against it.

She said the PTI government in the province could not build the capacity of the Counter-Terrorism Department so it could not tackle the threat of terrorism. She said that Imran Khan was attempting to create divisions in the army. She said that Imran Khan was politicizing the army. She asked the Chief Justice of Pakistan to ban Imran Khan for life.