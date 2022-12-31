Girl killed by cousin for using mobile phone

LAHORE:An 18-year-old girl was murdered by her cousin for talking on phone in the Kot Lakhpat area.

Police have arrested the suspect. He during investigations told that when he came home, he saw her talking on phone with a boy and was frustrated over it. The suspect attacked her with a hammer and she died on the spot. Reportedly, the victim's father was in jail and mother had contracted another marriage. She had been living with her aunt.

ASSAULTED: A nine-year-old boy was assaulted in the Shafiqabad area Friday. Reportedly, the victim was playing in a street when the suspects identified as Nabeel and Saif lured him and took him to a deserted house where they assaulted him. The victim’s family alerted police that arrested the suspects and registered a case against them.

HIT TO DEATH: A 37-year-old man died in a road traffic accident in the Lorry Ada area. Reportedly, the victim identified as Sheharyar was riding a bike and lost control due to over-speeding and rammed into an electric pole. The victim fell down and died on the spot. In another incident reported in Shera Kot, a rickshaw driver died after a bus ran over him. The bus driver on Niazi Ada was trying to reverse the bus. It suddenly ran over the rickshaw driver Tanveer Ahmad who died on the spot.

Suspect arrested: Manawan police arrested four suspects and recovered indigenous liquor weighing 350 litre from their possession.