Kerosene saves the day?

Most of Pakistan does not have natural gas connectivity. Pakistanis in these regions use expensive and heavy LPG cylinders or rely on wood or waste burning for their daily cooking, water sanitation and heating needs. Both of these options are expensive and cumbersome to manage. At the same time, our domestic natural gas fields are running dry and switching to imported LNG is not sustainable due to its high costs.

A much better alternative would be kerosene oil. It is cheaper, easier to transport and already produced in abundant quantities in Pakistan. Kerosene oil burns easily, does not gel in winters and is considered one of the safest and most energy-efficient sources of fuel. Hence, the use of kerosene for cooking and heating will help reduce costs and work for millions of Pakistani’s. It will help save the cutting of trees and will also allow us to divert more natural gas to the industrial sector. All of this can be done without adding anything to our import bill. So what are we waiting for?

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar