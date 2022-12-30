Awareness walk on 7th national census held

PESHAWAR: A public awareness walk was organised by Census Division Islamabad and Bureau of Statistics Peshawar, with the support of the Provincial Department of Local Government, Elections and Rural Development, to raise mass awareness on the importance of 7th National Census being held early next year in the month of February.
According to a handout, the walk started from Census Office near State Life Building and passed through Fakhr Alam Road, Green Shadi Hall, State Bank Building and Cantt Railway Station whereas it ended at Press Club Peshawar.
In spite of the heavy rain and cold weather in Peshawar, people from various walks of life including government employees, traders, industrialists, religious scholars, lawyers, students and teachers participated in the walk.
During the walk, the participants held placards in their hands highlighting the importance of the 7th national and the country’s first digital census. They also raised various slogans on the greater benefits of census in the country.
