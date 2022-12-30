QAU Academic Staff Association elects new office-bearers

Islamabad : In the annual elections of new office-bearers of Academic Staff Association (ASA), Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), for 2022-23, the entire panel headed by outgoing President Dr Aamir Ali from Department of Earth Sciences had a clean sweep.

According to the result notification issued by Muhammad Anwar Ejaz, Librarian, QAU, who acted as election commissioner, Dr Aamir Ali bagged 123 votes defeating Muhammad Imran of Microbiology Department who secured 101 votes.

For the two slots of vice-president, Dr Ghani-ur-Rehman of Taxila Institute of Asian Civilisation and Dr Salma Mehar Fatima Malik from Department of Defence & Strategic Studies won by getting 130 and 120 votes, respectively by defeating Dr Maria Samreen from Mathematics and Dr Ilhan Niaz from History Department, who secured 100 and 95 votes, respectively. Dr Malik Badshah became general secretary, while Dr M Khalid Tipu was elected as joint secretary and the post of information/press secretary went to Dr Umar Rasheed. Dr Abdul Razzaq became Treasurer for the next ASA.

Talking to ‘The News’, the president-elect Dr Aamir said that victory of his panel is a reward by the academic community for the relentless struggle the outgoing ASA waged to stop physical division of the QAU Campus by the government and CDA in the name of Bhara Kahu Bypass.

He said that the ASA will continue its struggle through peaceful and legal means for shifting the bypass route from the present one bifurcating the QAU into two disjoint geographic entities to either to a flyover on Murree Road or from the Green-bus Terminal to Bukhari Road and onward to Jhuggi Stop which does not affect interests any stakeholder.

Dr Ghani (VP) said that the ASA will utilise all options and remedies to secure QAU’s estate and land which are not in the University’s control and are under the occupation of encroachers and mafias. Dr Salma (VP) vowed that ASA will try to improve security and financial position of the University. Dr Badshah (GS) said that the teachers’ representative body will endeavor to fill the budgeted seats for eligible faculty on BPS and also struggle to arrange and create more seats on pool for BPS faculty. Dr Umar (JS) said that the new body will also work for establishment of Executive Club for QAU faculty and a financial assistance package for families of deceased faculty.