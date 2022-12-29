Polls on time to ensure Imran gets no facilitators in institutions: Bilawal

Bilawal talking to the media in Larkana on December 28, 2022. Twitter

LARKANA: Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday said that timely elections would ensure Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan got no ‘facilitators’ in national institutions, reported local media.

“Imran wants to open the door of dictatorship, so he can become the prime minister once again through the backdoor. He wanted elections to be held earlier, so his facilitators in the establishment would ensure his success (in general elections),” he said while speaking to the media in Larkana.

The PPP chairman said that Imran’s facilitators have left the establishment, but they might be present in some other institutions. Bilawal said that governments in the past did not complete their constitutional term but the PPP ensured that it would not happen now. “First, from 2008 to 2013, then 2013 to 2018 and now again the parliament is going to complete its term in 2023,” he added.

He said that Imran Khan was trying all the dirty tricks so that the Parliament does not complete its tenure. “Despite floods, economic issues and unemployment, Imran wants the parliament dissolved and stop the democratic progress,” he further said.

The PPP chief also visited the mausoleum of the Bhutto family’s martyrs in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh. He paid respects at the grave of slain PPP chairperson and former prime minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and laid a wreath and offered prayers.

He also laid wreaths at the graves of PPP founder and ex-prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Shireen Amir Begum, Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto, and prayed for their eternal peace. Bilawal also prayed for the development and prosperity of the country.

Meanwhile, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the under-construction Trauma Center here on Wednesday where he was briefed by the Medical Superintendent Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH) Dr Gulzar Tunio about the facilities to be provided to the poverty-stricken patients of its catchment area.

While talking to the media, Bilawal said that patients not only from Larkana, Qamber-Shahdadkot and Jacobabad but also from Balochistan and some districts of lower Punjab used to arrive here. He said that the residents of Larkana were grateful to the Sindh government, the chief minister and health department that they had a Trauma Center and emergency facilitation service in Larkana according to international standards.

The trauma center in Larkana would be linked with the trauma center in Karachi. He said that 1122 ambulance service would be started in Larkana also and it would provide health services to the people here. This service had been started in Karachi and he wanted other big cities of Sindh, Larkana, Sukkur and Hyderabad, to start this service there and the Larkana trauma center in the style of NICVD in every division and district headquarters. “I know that we have few resources and many problems and gradually we will work together not only in health but also in education and other fields but we have other programmes that will be worked out.”

He said that emergency services are most needed in hospitals, adding earlier the mortality rate statistics of women and children were alarming. Considering this, we are working with the Child Life Foundation to establish emergency services for children in every district. He said that wards had been established and according to international standards, children’s emergency services would be provided in every district of Sindh together with Child Life Foundation.