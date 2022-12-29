WCLA completes many conservation projects in 2022

LAHORE : To promote tourism and heritage as well as conservation and preservation of the old Lahore, Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has launched several projects in 2022.

The authority is the custodian of the walled city and introduced several new initiatives in the provincial metropolis during the year 2022 to conserve the heritage as well as promotion of local, regional and international tourism.

These initiatives have not only provided livelihood to the local residents of walled city but also projected a soft image of the country across the globe.

Starting with the rehabilitation of neighborhood houses in Chowk Wazir Khan, the Walled City of Lahore Authority in collaboration with Aga Khan Culture Service Pakistan conserved the historic houses on the southern side of Chowk Wazir Khan Historical preservation of the houses involved financial support from the Punjab Government and the US Embassy.

Another milestone project launched by WCLA was Shahi Guzargah package 4, which started from Chowk Purani Kotwali and goes up to Sonehri mosque via Dabbi Bazaar. The Total cost of the project was Rs 315 million and it would be completed in 2023.

This project is the continuation of the Royal Trail or Shahi Guzargah Project that started from Delhi Gate. All facades will be restored and the infrastructure services like electricity and water pipers will be taken underground while latest services will be provided to the residents of this area.

There are 162 buildings and 33 streets in this area while the total length of streets is 1198 meters. So far 76 buildings have been restored in this area and 27 streets have been rehabilitated. Under this project conservation of Sonehri mosque has been completed and underground Electrical Works were in progress. Infrastructure works including New Modern Water supply and sewerage system has been completed in 27 streets and will be started on Royal Trail in 2023.

Bhatti Gate Project was initiated under World Bank’s “Urban rehabilitation & infrastructure improvement project.” A funding of Rs 1,658 million was committed by the WB for this project. The execution of the project will be started in 2023 and its estimated completion time is 2 years. WCLA also finalized Master Conservation Plan of walled city and sent to Chief Minister Office for the final approval.

Besides working in walled city, the authority also launched and completed projects related to preservation and restoration inside Lahore Fort, which included restoration work of Diwan-e-Khas, Kala Burj, Lal Burj and Shah Jahani Khawab Gah. The estimated cost of this project was Rs 32.07 million while the conservation, preservation and restoration of ladies mosque, Paen Bagh and Akbari Hammam inside Lahore Fort was completed in 2022 with a cost of Rs 27.1 million and were now opened for tourists.

The restoration work of Deewan-e-Aam, Dolat Khana Khas o Aam, Kharak Singh Haveli and Akbari Gate with a cost of Rs 60.87 million and Badshahi mosque was under process and will be completed in the period of next two years.

During 2022, WCLA has signed MoU with Agence Française de Développement (AFD) with the cooperation with Aga Khan Cultural Service Pakistan AKCSP regarding creating a buffer zone to safeguard Lahore Fort and promote tourism in the area. The cost of the project is Rs 4 billion and a separate PMU unit is being established to carry out the work.

Following the good work of WCLA, the Punjab government has decided to expand the authority at the provincial level for the protection and promotion of heritage in the province. The provincial cabinet has approved amendments to the Walled City of Lahore Authority Act 2012 and it will be presented in the Punjab Assembly for legislation soon.

Conservation and restoration of shrines of famous Sufi saints are in execution phase throughout the province. These projects included conservations of Darbar Baba Farid-ud-Din (cost Rs 32.89 million), Tomb of Hazrat Mian Mir (cost Rs 48.08 million), Madhu Lal Hussain (cost Rs 24.5 million), Baha-ud-Din Zakriya (cost Rs 17.56 million), Shrine of Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam (cost Rs 55.7 million), rupees shrine Hazrat Shah Shams (cost Rs 28 million), shrine Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman (Rs 21.69 million) and tomb of Hazrat Khawaja Farid at Kot Mithan (cost Rs 21.84 Million).

Under its “DILKASH PUNJAB PROJECT” WCLA was given the work to showcase and enhance beautification of major cities of Punjab through the Local Government Department under which it launched “Dilkash Faisalabad”, “Dilkash Mutan”, “Dilkash Lahore” and “Dilkash Bahawalpur” projects separately.

WCLA also completed several conservation projects of historical sites in 2022, which included Sonehri mosque, Presbyterian Church (Nolakha) Nicolson Road, Cathedral Church of Resurrection Mall Road, Sacred Heart Cathedral Church at Lawrence Road, Catholic Church St Francis Assai Sahowala, Sialkot, Shivala Mander, Sialkot, Saint Marry The Virgin Cathedral Church, Multan Cantt and Christ Church Janjua Road, Rawalpindi Cantt and Garden of Mohabbat Khan Lahore.

In addition to this, WCLA is currently execution conservation of historic houses in Lahore cost, Maryam Zamani mosque as well as Wazir Khan to Koocha Shah Hussain project to boost tourism and to protect historic jewels for upcoming generations.

WCLA also started conservation and restoration of famous halls of Lahore including Bradlaugh Hall and Barkat Ali Hall in the year 2022, which will be completed in the next two years. WCLA also completed the restoration of the 400 years old Tomb of Mir Chakar e Azam Rind at Satghara.

Besides restoration, conservation and preservation projects, WCLA launched two unique tours named as “Wekh Androon Lahore” and “Roshan Galiyan Lahore Ki” to promote the tourism in Walled City Lahore. During the year 2022 almost 400,000 tourists visited the Walled city Lahore while 3,700,000 tourists visited Lahore Fort.

Events like Dastan Goi, Shahi Dangal, Heer Goi, celebrations of 12 Rabi ul Awal, celebration of 14 August and many more were held in 2022.

WCLA also established the first souvenir shop inside Lahore Fort at the entrance of the fort. Wazir Khan Square was activated by WCLA by opening craft bazar at the square and activation of Wazir Khan historic houses as boutique restaurant to cater the need of coming tourists.