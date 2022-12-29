Rizwan stopped from leading Pakistan

KARACHI: In a rare incident, substitute Mohammad Rizwan was seen marshalling the field on the third day of the first Test against New Zealand here at the National Stadium until the home team management was told by the referee that a substitute cannot lead the side as per the ICC regulations.

And then the powers to lead the side were delegated to Sarfaraz Ahmed as a designated skipper in the absence of Babar Azam who did not take the field in the morning due to viral flu which had also downed Shan Masood and Salman Ali Agha.

However, Babar came to field in the 81st over and also took the new ball. Rizwan was the vice-captain for the New Zealand series but he was dropped for this Test. Sarfaraz made a comeback after four years.

According to the rule 24.1.2 a “substitute shall not bowl or act as captain but may act as wicketkeeper only with the consent of the umpires”. It means that on the third day, three Pakistani cricketers were seen handling the side.