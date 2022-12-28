Maulana Tariq Jamil suffers heart attack

ISLAMABAD: Renowned religious scholar and preacher Maulana Tariq Jamil has suffered a heart attack in Canada, his son Yousaf Jamil said Tuesday.

In a statement on Twitter, the son said that following the attack, his father was shifted to the hospital. “He is feeling better now, Alhamdulillah!” Yousaf said, asking the followers to pray for his father’s health. “May Allah grant my father complete health.”

Maulana Tariq’s official account also retweeted Yousaf’s tweet. In 2019, the religious scholar also suffered a cardiac arrest and underwent a successful angioplasty in Lahore. He also contracted corona in December 2020, but he had fully recovered from the infectious disease.