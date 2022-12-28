Zardari and Bilawal destroyed PPP’s reputation, claims Zaidi

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Syed Ali Haider Zaidi claimed on Tuesday that had Benazir Bhutto been alive, she would have seen how her husband Asif Ali Zardari and their son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had sunk the country’s ship with the slogan of ‘Roti, Kapda Aur Makaan’ (food, clothing and shelter).

Addressing a press conference at the PTI Sindh Secretariat, Karachi, Zaidi, a former federal minister, lamented what has “happened” to the province since the Benazir’s assassination.He claimed that the Zardari league had destroyed the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). “Had Benazir been alive, she would have been shocked to see that 7.5 million children in the province are out of school.”

He also claimed that 75 per cent of the schools have been turned into stables and dens. “Had Benazir been alive, she would have seen the lack of ambulances, fire engines and other emergency services during the 15 years of the PPP government in Sindh.” He termed Zardari and Bilawal “the establishment’s B team”. He said Benazir had been a brave leader, unlike her timid husband and son. “Had she been alive, she would have witnessed how the Sindh police have turned into a personal protection force of Zardari and other PPP leaders.” Zaidi said the PPP and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) had shied away from the local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad four times now. “If these parties had acted more like Benazir, they would not have delayed the democratic process and held an election immediately.” He said that everyone saw what had happened in the Landhi by-election, adding that they had been shying away since the day before the election. He also said he would soon hold another press conference on the LG elections. He was accompanied on the occasion by PTI Karachi President Bilal Ghaffar, former provincial assembly opposition leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Mahmood Moulvi, PTI parliamentary party leader in the PA Khurrum Sher Zaman, PTI Sindh spokesman Arsalan Taj, Shehzad Qureshi and Nisar Ahmed Shar.