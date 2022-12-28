Smog: LHC extends school, college holidays

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Tuesday extended the winter holidays for schools and colleges in view of rampant smog in the provincial metropolis.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing identical petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others.

During the proceedings, a member of the Judicial Water and Environment Commission told the court that a letter had been written to the provincial education department for an extension in the winter holidays for schools and colleges as per the court directions, but no notification had been issued yet.

To a court query, a provincial law officer submitted that the department concerned had been briefed about the court orders but it demanded written orders.

As soon as the court issues written orders, its implementation would be ensured, he added.

The court extended the winter holidays by another week, adding that the authorities concerned should issue the notification for the purpose.

The Pemra counsel submitted that letters had been issued to TV channels for running advertisements about curbing smog.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing till January 6 and summoned the Punjab Disaster Management Authority director general on the next date of hearing.

It is pertinent to mention that the court had ordered the closure of all markets in the provincial metropolis by 10pm in a bid to reduce the smog.

The court had also ordered the closure of restaurants on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday by 10pm and on Friday, Saturday and Sunday by 11pm besides closure of schools for three days a week.