Hospital’s extension: CM directs officials to complete requirements

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday directed the quarters concerned to complete all requirements for initiation of physical work on the extension and upgradation of Naseerullah Babar Hospital in the provincial capital.

He was chairing a progress review meeting on the project regarding the extension and upgradation of Naseerullah Babar Hospital, Peshawar, said a handout. MPAs Asif Khan and Malik Wajid, Higher authorities of Health and Food Departments and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The chief minister termed the project of great importance in view of the increasing population in the provincial capital.

“The government is working under a strategy and keeping in view the public needs and requirements of the near future. Completion of the ongoing development initiatives, to this effect, will bring forth an effective network of service delivery in the province,” he added.

The chief minister directed the authorities concerned to immediately move a summary for transferring the proposed land to the Health Department so as to get the matter approved by the provincial cabinet on a priority basis.

He also directed them to finalise the feasibility study of the project without any delay, adding that his government would provide the required resources for this purpose.

Mahmood Khan made it clear that the upgradation of Naseerullah Babar Hospital was of vital importance, keeping in view the increasing demand for health facilities in the region. He said that the incumbent provincial government had established a model of sustainable development having long, mid and short-term initiatives in various sectors with the aim of meeting contemporary needs and addressing possible future challenges.

Upgradation and Extension of Naseerullah Babar Hospital is also a part of this strategy which, on completion, will help reduce the burden on the existing tertiary hospitals in Peshawar.

He maintained that the work on revamping of district headquarters hospitals and establishment of four new tertiary hospitals was also in progress. These projects, once completed, would provide quality health care facilities to people on their doorsteps, he added.

Mahmood Khan said that the provincial government had undertaken reforms in every sector, keeping in view present-day needs and to ensure optimum performance of the existing government machinery.