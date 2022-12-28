Shaheen Force cops booked in murder, terror case for killing unarmed man

Three Shaheen Force officials gunned down an unarmed man in Gulistan-e-Jauhar on Tuesday. East Zone police chief DIG Muqaddas Haider said the cops have been arrested.

Sharea Faisal police said Amir Hussain, 26, was attacked at the Nauman Avenue residential building in Block 20 of the neighbourhood. Police found the wounded man on the stairs, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

Locals told the police that Hussain was shot by Shaheen Force officials, who fled after the incident. Police said the three cops had been arrested, adding that they were questioned by the SPs assigned by the DIG for the preliminary investigation.

According to the suspects, they were checking vehicles near the Aladin Park when they signalled Hussain, who was riding a motorbike with another person, to stop. The suspects said Hussain rode away, so they chased him and intercepted him at the building where the incident took place.

Police said the Shaheen Force cops’ statement was being verified, adding that they were also asked why they had fled if Hussain was a suspect.

The investigators said Hussain was the son of an excise department employee. They said his relative Abdul Hameed and his daughter were riding pillion with the victim.

They also said the three were on their way to visit the elder brother of the deceased at Nauman Avenue. Police said Hussain was a Dalmia Society resident, adding that according to his mother, he was shot on the stairs of the building and she wants justice from the authorities.

Talking to The News, DIG Haider confirmed that Nasir, Sheharyar and Faisal of the Shaheen Force have been arrested, and a case will be registered against them at the Sharea Faisal police station. He said the victim’s family is being contacted to file a formal complaint.

He added that an investigation team is being formed that will be headed by the SSP Investigation East to conduct both departmental and criminal proceedings against the policemen involved in the incident.

Hussain’s family held a protest with the body of the deceased outside the Sharea Faisal police station on Tuesday night. They demanded justice from the authorities.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has ordered the Karachi police chief to submit a report on the incident, according to a spokesman for the CM. Shah also ordered the police to cooperate with the victim’s family and ensure that they get justice.

Later at night, an FIR under the section of murder and a section of the Anti-Terrorism Act was registered against the three cops on the complaint of the victim’s mother.

Another cop held

Police arrested and registered a case against seven persons, including a police official, after a video went viral on social media showing the cop firing during a brawl with neighbours, adds our correspondent.

The station investigation officer of the Ibrahim Hyderi police station, Sub-inspector (SI) Zubair, and his opponents Salman and Qaiser Shah were arrested, while the other four suspects are yet to be arrested.