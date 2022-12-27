CJCSC, COAS attend Capt Fahad Shaheed’s funeral

RAWALPINDI: Namaz-e-Janaza of Captain Muhammad Fahad Khan, who embraced Shahadat on Sundat in IED blast near Kahan, Balochistan, was offered at Army Graveyard here on Monday.
Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir and a large number of senior civil and military officers, soldiers, citizens and relatives of Shaheed attended the Namaz –e-Janaza.
Shaheed was buried with full military honour. The Shaheed officer was commissioned in 11 Frontier Force Regiment after attending 137 Long Course of Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul.
