Transparency, quality being ensured in uplift projects: CS

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal on Monday presided over a meeting to review the implementation of the decisions of the Punjab Cabinet, reforms in various sectors and development projects during the last five months. The relevant departments including education, health, housing, P&D, transport, finance, local government, C&W, and information submitted the implementation reports. Expressing satisfaction over the implementation status, the chief secretary said that the Punjab government is following the agenda of uniform development in the province. He said that reforms are being introduced in the departments to improve governance and service delivery.

The chief secretary said that timely utilisation of funds, quality and transparency are being ensured in the uplift projects and record development funds have been utilised in a short period of time during the current financial year.