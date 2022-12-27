 
Nawaz, Dahani and Sajid available for today’s Pakistan Cup matches

By Our Correspondent
December 27, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan players Mohammad Nawaz, Shahnawaz Dahani and Sajid Khan have been made available to their domestic sides for the today fixtures of Pakistan Cup.

The move will allow players to continue to get match time under their belts and make a case for their selection for the three ICC Men’s Super League One-Day Internationals against New Zealand in January. These players remain part of the Pakistan Test squad for the New Zealand series.

