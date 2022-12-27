Nawaz, Dahani and Sajid available for today’s Pakistan Cup matches

KARACHI: Pakistan players Mohammad Nawaz, Shahnawaz Dahani and Sajid Khan have been made available to their domestic sides for the today fixtures of Pakistan Cup.
The move will allow players to continue to get match time under their belts and make a case for their selection for the three ICC Men’s Super League One-Day Internationals against New Zealand in January. These players remain part of the Pakistan Test squad for the New Zealand series.
WASHINGTON: Kathy Whitworth, the most successful LPGA golfer with a record 88 titles, has died at the age of 83, the...
KARACHI: Malik Hasnain moved into the third round of 4th Afeef Ranking Tennis Championships at Beach View Club here on...
MELBOURNE: Australia’s men’s Test Player of the Year award will be renamed in Shane Warne’s honour, officials...
LONDON: England captain Harry Kane inspired a thrilling fightback from Tottenham Hotspur as they came back from two...
LONDON: Antonio Conte hailed Tottenham’s “big character” as they staged a thrilling fightback to draw 2-2 at...
MILAN: Juventus’ troubles will continue on Tuesday when the shareholders of Italy’s biggest football club meet to...
