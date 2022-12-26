KP govt refuses to provide governor copter

Representational image of PTI Chairman Imran Khan (C) arrives on a helicopter to lead a protest rally in Swabai on May 25, 2022. — AFP

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Sunday refused to provide a helicopter to Governor Ghulam Ali for his visit to Dera Ismail Khan.

The KP governor asked for a helicopter from the KP government but the government apologised, claiming an official helicopter was not serviceable.

The KP government said that the second helicopter has been kept for emergency visits of the chief minister at any time.

Sources say that after the refusal of the KP government, Governor Ghulam Ali reached DI Khan by road. The KP government has refused to provide helicopter to the governor twice before.

Sources say that the helicopter of the KP government has been landing in the Governor’s House for the past several years.

The provincial assembly has approved the bill for the use of government helicopters and it has been sent to the governor for his signature. According the bill, the use of government helicopters has been legalised since 2008.