Christmas celebrated in KP amid tight security

PESHAWAR: The Christian community on Sunday celebrated Christmas in the provincial metropolis and elsewhere in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid tight security. Events were held at all the churches in the city, which were largely attended by the members of the Christian community. A big gathering was held at the Saint John’s Cathedral Church in the Peshawar Cantonment. Governor Ghulam Ali paid a special visit to St. John’s Church on the occasion and shared the joy of the Christian community. The governor said that this country belonged to all to live in peace and harmony.

He said the Christian community had a great role in promoting peace and serving the country.

He said that he studied at St. John’s School and lauded the services of the Christian community in the education sector. Bishop of Peshawar Humphrey Sarfaraz Peter also expressed his sincere gratitude to Governor Ghulam Ali for participating in the Christmas ceremony and participating in the joy of the Christian community.

The community members were wearing new clothes to attend the special Christmas prayers. They were seen exchanging presents with their loved ones. The homes, churches and other buildings had been decorated with Christmas trees and illuminated with colourful lights. Great rush was seen at the sweets and bakery houses as the Christians were seen buying cakes and cookies. The chocolate cakes were in great demand.

Special foods, cakes and cookies were also prepared at their homes to mark the day with full enthusiasm. Leaders of different political parties also extended warm wishes and felicitations to the Christian community on this occasion. Asif Luqman Qazi, a central leader of Jamaat-e-Islami, said in a message that Islam teaches patience and tolerance. He said that Islam teaches people to behave well and observe social etiquettes. “A goodwill message on the occasion of a joyous festival of the Christian community is not against religious teachings,” he said. “We are a nation of justice and freedom. It should be reflected in our social values. Ensure protection and respect for other communities around you,” he stressed. Meanwhile, the security was upgraded for the Christmas celebrations in Peshawar by deploying more cops outside the churches and other places where events were held to celebrate the festival.

An official said that apart from deployment of more policemen at the entry points of churches, the Ababeel Squad, City Patrol and Rapid Response Force were deployed for emergency response in case of any issue.

Capital City Police Officer Muhammad Ijaz Khan and other officers inspected the security for Christmas. All the divisional SPs and DSPs inspected the security arrangements.

The CCPO also cut a cake along with Christian elders and police officers during a visit to the All Saints Church.

A function was also organized by the Peshawar traffic police at a local church where Governor Ghulam Ali, CCPO Muhammad Ijaz and SSP traffic Shahzada Umar Abbas distributed gifts among the youth and children.

The traffic police officials also issued licenses to the Christian community members through special van.

HARIPUR: Like other parts of the province, the Christian community celebrated Christmas in Haripur.

The priests offered prayers for the prosperity and peace in the country and interfaith harmony.

The community marked the annual festivals by decorating the churches.

District Police Officer Imran Shahid also attended Christmas celebrations and cut a cake.

He presented a bouquet to the priest and caretakers of Saint John Church Haripur.

Walk-through gates were installed at the entrance of streets leading to churches.

The bomb disposal squad cleared the churches and the streets around to ensure foolproof security of the buildings and the Christian community.