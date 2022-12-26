Strategy on resignations: Imran summons PTI MNAs on Dec 28

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, on Sunday, summoned all his party’s MNAs to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) House in Islamabad on December 28 to chalk out a strategy of their resignations.
PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry, confirmed that the party chairman had summoned the session, adding that Imran Khan would address the MNAs via a video link from Zaman Park Lahore.
Sources told that the former premier and MNAs would discuss their strategy regarding their resignations from the assembly. PTI had announced to reach out to NA Speaker Raja Parvez Ashraf and verify their resignations on December 22; however, they postponed the move after Governor Punjab’s denotification of Chief Minister Punjab.
