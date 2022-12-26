Arsalan Mughal wins SGA President’s Cup

KARACHI: Arsalan Mughal emerged as champion in the 12th Engro SGA President’s Cup Golf tournament here at the Defence Authority Country and Golf Club on Sunday.

Arsalan, an 8-handicapper, was in excellent form throughout the three-day event hosted by Sindh Golf Association (SGA) as he carded gross scores of 74, 79 and 77 to comfortably win the overall trophy which was decided on net scores. Arsalan’s three-day net aggregate was 206 (-10).

Saim Shazli emerged as the best amateur (gross) as he carded scores of 70, 73 and 70 to win the trophy by six strokes with an aggregate of 213. Yashal Shah finished second at 219.

Sameer Syed, who carded a superb round of 71 on the final day, and Samir Feroz, both from KGC were winner and runner-up in amateur net category.

In the seniors category, Brig Qasim Changezi was the winner. Other top performers included Ahmed Jamil Siddiqi, Azhar Abbas, Maj Irfan, Qazi Amir, Asad I.A Khan and Salman Ali.

Aania Farooq from Airman Club won in the ladies 0-12 HC gross category. Abiha Hanim Syed from DHA Club was the runner-up. In the net category, Amna Amjad (KGC) and Humera Khalid (DHA) secured first and second positions.

In ladies 13-36 gross category, Tabassum Sharif (KGC) won the trophy, with Anum Zahra and Nida Haq both from DHA at the second and third position. In the net category Nida Arfeen won the title followed by Erum Naeem and Fawzia Naqvi, Lady Captain of KGC.

In the junior’s under 14 gross category, Waleed Bilal from KGC became the new winner and Nyle Aurangzeb from DHA got the second position. The net category had M Hamzah Sheikh and M Shaffay Ali as winner and runner-up respectively.