Ayub shines in Afeef Tennis

KARACHI: M Ayub won the Wheelchair category final at the 4th Afeef Tennis Championships that commenced at D.A Beach View Club on Sunday.
In the final of the said category, PTCL’s Ayub defeated Imran Siddiqui 6-4 score to claim the title.
Meanwhile, Farhan Altaf thrashed Sheeraz Khan 6-1, 6-0 in the first round of men’s singles.
In the first round of under-17 singles, Kashan Tariq smashed Jagdesh Manjo 6-1, 6-0, Bilal Ikram thrashed Saqlain Moosa 6-0, 6-0, and Shehzer Ali beat Kashif Zahir 6-4, 6-3.
In the first round of under-13 singles, Ruhab Faisal beat Aahil Imran 4-0, 4-1 and Faiz Ilyas won against Rohan Das 0-4, 4-0, 4-1 while Arman Akber got walkover against Ayan Faisal.
In the first round of under-11 singles, Aidh Imran beat Sufyan Shafi 4-0, 4-1 and Abbas Bhagat defeated Huzaifa Zahid 4-0, 4-0.
It is pertinent to mention here that that this week long championship received 100 plus entries in various categories.
