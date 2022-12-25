Security guard gunned down trying to fight off robbers

A security guard was gunned down while trying to fight off robbers in the Faqira Goth area on Saturday. The victim’s family later blocked the Super Highway to protest. Separately, a mob of people beat a robber to death and injured another in Orangi Town.

According to details, a man was killed in a firing incident near Faqira Goth’s Ibn-e-Zaman Hospital within the limits of the SITE Super Highway Industrial Area police station. His body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where he was identified as 27-year-old Abdul Sattar, son of Muhammad Qaiser.

The victim had been on his mobile phone near the main door of the hospital when the incident took place. The robbers had snatched his weapon and phone. Police found four shells of a 9mm pistol from the scene of the crime.

The CCTV camera footage of the incident shows the security guard sitting on a chair outside the hospital using his phone. It also shows five men arriving on two motorbikes, and snatching his phone and weapon. The guard tried to fight off the robbers, who opened indiscriminate fire and escaped.

Later, the guard’s family held a protest on the Super Highway near New Sabzi Mandi. The protesters said that street crime incidents are increasing daily but no action is being taken against the criminals involved.

A traffic jam occurred on the highway due to the demonstration, with long queues of vehicles forming up. Police assured the family that action will be taken against the culprits, and dispersed the protesters. Over a hundred people have been killed by robbers across Karachi this year.

Robber killed

A robber was beaten to death and another was injured by a mob that had caught them as they were trying to escape after committing a robbery at a marble shop in the Orangi Town neighbourhood.

The two suspects entered the marble shop at Nishan-e-Haider Chowk in Sector 11 of Orangi Town within the limits of the Pakistan Bazaar police station and started robbing a man named Tariq. SHO Riaz Bhutto said that when police officials on patrol reached the spot, the robbers attempted to escape under the cover of fire, but a mob of people caught them and beat them up.

Police arrested the robbers and took them to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where one of the robbers succumbed to his injuries. The deceased was identified as Ahmed and the other robber as Zubair, whose condition was said to be critical. Bhutto said weapons and Rs20,000 in cash were found on the robbers, and their motorbike was also impounded. He said the two-wheeler had been reported as stolen at the Aziz Bhatti police station.