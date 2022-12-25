Proud to be Muhajir, says governor

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday cleared the rumours about his recent appointment as he publicly stated that his name was recommended for the gubernatorial post by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

“Dr Khalid Muqoob Siddiqui has appointed me to serve the people of Karachi and Sindh. I am proud to be a son of Karachi and a Muhajir,” the governor said as he addressed an event pertaining to Muhajir Culture Day organised by the All Pakistan Muttahida Students Organisation (APMSO).

Tessori said Karachi was currently deprived of water and electricity, but the people of Karachi would soon get rid of such problems. “Together we will restore the splendor of Karachi and Pakistan.” The MQM-P convener also addressed the event. He said celebrations of Muhajir Culture Day spread the message of love. He added that the day also reminded people of one of the greatest migrations in history.

Siddiqui announced that the MQM-P would officially celebrate Muhajir Culture Day next year. He also paid tribute to Pakistan’s founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the eve of his birth anniversary. We have to make Pakistan a welfare state according to the ideals of the founder of Pakistan, he said.

APMSO Joint Incharge Sharjeel Jafari said the forefathers of the Muhajir community brought two identities after they shifted to Pakistan, the first was that of a Pakistani and the second was that of a Muhajir. He lamented that the Muhajir community was not accepted and recognised even today.

PTI also observes culture day

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) observed Muhajir Culture Day on Saturday as its MPA Raja Azhar set up a camp in Korangi where a large number of Muhajir youths associated with the PTI congregated and cut a cake.

Azhar said on the occasion that the role and sacrifices of the Muhajir community for the establishment of Pakistan were not hidden from anyone.

In the past, a certain class made dirty politics on the sacrifices of the Muhajirs, but the conscious Muhajir nation had now come to know that they had been used as a pawn for a hideous game for 30 years, he remarked.

He said PTI Chairman Imran Khan had exposed all those who used Muhajir card, Pashtun card and Sindh card. He added that according to Khan's ideals, people belonging to every language, colour and race had equal status in this country. Meanwhile, PTI senior leader Aftab Siddiqui congratulated the Urdu speaking community on the occasion of Muhajir Culture Day.

He said that Pakistan was a multi-national and multi-cultural bouquet in which the colours of all the provinces were visible. Pakistan's Urdu-speaking Muhajirs also had a unique well-rounded culture of their own, he added.

He remarked that the PTI was in favour of celebrating the day of all the cultures of Pakistan.

He said the Urdu-speaking nation of Pakistan had always been civilised and cultured. In an apparent reference to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, he said an ethnic group tried to take away pens and books from the youth of the Muhajir community and gave them Kalashnikovs, which distorted its positive face.

The Urdu-speaking youth can never support a group of abusers of the motherland created by their elders, he remarked.