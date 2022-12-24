NAB reference: Suleman Shehbaz gets interim bail till Jan 7

LAHORE: The Special Court of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore granted interim bail to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son Suleman Shehbaz in the money laundering reference on Friday.
The court granted interim bail to Suleman till January 7 and also ordered him to continue joining the investigation. The bail was granted against a surety of Rs 5 lakh.
During the hearing, the judge directed Saman Shahbaz to present his identity card in court. Upon this, Suleman replied: “I am sorry, I don’t have the identity card yet, will bring it later.”
The court said the identity card was needed today and it should be carried at all times.
