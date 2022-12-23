Accountability court grants interim bail to Suleman Shehbaz — Twitter/ @thepakistan2021

LAHORE: An accountability court granted on Friday interim bail to PM Shehbaz Sharif's son Suleman Shehbaz until January 7, and directed that he be included in the investigation of the money laundering case against him.

The court granted interim bail to Suleman against bail bonds worth Rs500,000.

He had filed a bail plea in the special court (central), naming FIA and investigation officers as parties. In the application, Suleman stated that the court did not fulfill legal procedures before declaring him an absconder.

Suleman argued that the FIA named him in the money laundering case without any basis, adding that he did not receive any notices of court hearings and was declared an absconder without information.

During the hearing, the judge asked Suleman for his CNIC, to which he said he did not have it now; however, he ensured that he would bring it to the next hearing.

The court said they needed the CNIC today, and that it should always be with everyone. Later, the court granted him interim bail until January 7.

Suleman refused to speak to the media after the hearing, saying it is Friday and he did not want to indulge in any political discussion.

The PM's son ended his self-exile last month and announced he would face the cases against him.

An accountability court declared Suleman a proclaimed offender in October 2019.

The orders came after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor told the court that the suspect had failed to appear before the anti-graft body despite being summoned several times in connection with an inquiry into money laundering and possession of assets beyond known sources of income.