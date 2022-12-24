UHS issues first merit list for admission to MBBS

LAHORE:The University of Health Sciences (UHS), on Friday, issued the first selection list for admission to government medical colleges of Punjab with merit for MBBS closing at 90.5318 pc.

The selection list of MBBS was issued after the approval of the Provincial Admission Committee (PAC) in a meeting held at the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department presided over by the UHS Vice-Chancellor Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore.

Special Secretary Health Wajid Shah, King Edward Medical University VC Prof Mahmood Ayaz, Fatima Jinnah Medical University Lahore VC Prof Khalid Masud Gondal were present while Faisalabad Medical University VC Prof Zafar Chaudhry, University of Child Health Sciences VC Prof Masood Sadiq, representatives of Nishtar Medical University Multan and Rawalpindi Medical University participated through a video link.

The committee members expressed their satisfaction on the preparation of the merit-based selection list and congratulated UHS on its efforts. The UHS VC said that the Pakistan Medical Commission was also consulted while preparing the selection list.

According to the UHS spokesperson, admissions have been made to 3,047 open merit MBBS seats in 16 government medical colleges. The King Edward Medical College (KEMC) again topped among public sector medical institutions in the province in the choice list of candidates for admission. The merit was calculated as per the ‘weightage’ formula of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), adding 10pc of matriculation, 40pc of intermediate, and 50pc of entrance test marks.

The merit of King Edward Medical College Lahore closed at 93.55 percent, Rawalpindi Medical College Rawalpindi 93.2318 pc, Allama Iqbal Medical College Lahore 92.6364 pc, Services Institute of Medical Sciences Lahore 92.0955pc, Ameer-ud-Din Medical College Lahore 91.7455pc, Nishtar Medical College Multan 91.4939pc, Fatima Jinnah Medical College Lahore 91.3409pc, Punjab Medical College Faisalabad 91.1727pc, Gujranwala Medical College Gujranwala 91.0364pc, Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur 90.7606pc, Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College Sialkot 90.7307pc, Sargodha Medical College Sargodha 90.6879pc, Nawaz Sharif Medical College Gujrat 90.6727pc, Sahiwal Medical College 90.65pc, Sheikh Zayed Medical College Rahimyar Khan 90.5348pc while the merit of DG Khan Medical College closed at 90.5318 percent.

The last merit on the seats reserved for overseas Pakistanis was 87.6227 percent. Moreover, the merit on reserved seats for children with disabilities closed at 80.7803pc and on Reciprocal seats at 90.4727pc. The selection list was also issued for admission to reserved seats for seven under-developed districts including Rajanpur, DG Khan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, and Mianwali. All selection lists can be viewed on the UHS website www.uhs.edu.pk.

The UHS spokesperson said that the admitted candidates must submit their college fees by December 28. The college fee challan could be downloaded from the application portal (http://www.bop.com.pk/UHS-2022/Login.aspx). Candidates could deposit the fee amounting to Rs18,030 in any branch of the Bank of Punjab. Candidates needed not to go to their colleges to submit fees. The second selection list for MBBS would be issued on December 30, added the spokesperson.