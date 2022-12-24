Families of martyred cops assured of support in every difficulty

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Finance Tariq Razzaq Dharejo and AIG Welfare Faisal Abdullah Chachar on Friday visited the houses of recently martyred cops Sajid Zaman and Manzoor Hussain and offered condolences to their families.

The officers prayed for the martyred policemen and conveyed the message of the Sindh inspector general of police to their families. They assured the bereaved families that the police force would support them in every difficult time and they would be entitled to all the privileges for the families of the martyrs.

Chachar told the families of Zaman and Hussain that an officer of the Welfare Branch would remain in touch with them. Zaman was martyred during an encounter in Korangi’s Mehran Town while Hussain was martyred in the Zaman Town area of Korangi.

During the meeting, Zaman’s father said he was proud of his son who had embraced martyrdom in the line of duty. “My other sons are also ready to give their lives for the country and nation,” he remarked. “One of my sons is in the Pak Army and the other is in the police,” he said.