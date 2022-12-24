Tessori asks CPLC to devise strategy to deal with domestic violence

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has asked the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) to come up with a strategy to prevent instances of domestic violence in Karachi along with taking preventive measures against other crimes in society.

The governor urged the CPLC to take measures in this regard on Friday as he visited the CPLC headquarters in Karachi where he was briefed by CPLC chief Zubair Habib on the working of the civil society-based anti-crime agency in the city.

According to a statement, Tessori said that scientific analysis of the crime-related data available with the CPLC would go a long way in combating lawlessness in Karachi. He added that the CPLC had an important role to play to revive the people’s trust in the working of police.

He appreciated the CPLC for its role in resolving high-profile cases of kidnapping for ransom. He was of the view that criminal mafias’ operations should immediately be ended in Karachi and entire country.

He said that irrespective of the fact that the office of the provincial governor was deprived of any authority, he would continue to make efforts to expose the elements responsible for worsening crime situation in the city. He added that he required support from the media in this regard.

Tessori was informed on the occasion that people from all over Pakistan had access to the CPLC’s call centre and the liaison committee helped digitise the record of 8,442,925 motor vehicles and 530,527 jail inmates. The CPLC also provided help in identification of around 7,040 unidentified bodies, the governor was told. The CPLC call centre could be accessed by the citizens to get emergency help for combating any crime situation anywhere in Karachi.

Meanwhile, the governor, while expressing dissatisfaction at the performance of the K-Electric, said that instances of power cuts should not continue in different parts of Karachi during the peak winter season.

Meeting K-Electric Chief Executive Officer Moonis Abdullah Alvi at the Governor House, Tessori asked the power utility to come up with a relief package within one week for its consumers facing hardships due to inflated power bills and frequent electricity failures.

He asked the KE to conduct Khuli Kachehri sessions to listen to the genuine complaints of the power consumers in the city. He told the CEO to take corrective steps to make sure the provision of uninterrupted electric supply to residential and industrial areas of the city and sort out complaints.