SUKKUR: Five members of a family travelling in a bus were killed while 15 others were injured as the bus fell into a trench dug to drain flood water at Gharhi Khairo Bhand near Sajawl Junejo in district Qambar-Shahdadkot

Following the accident, the locals removed five bodies and 15 injured from the bus and shifted them to a nearby hospital. The deceased included Gohar Khatoon, six-year-old Ahmed Raza Chandio and three others.