SUKKUR: Five members of a family travelling in a bus were killed while 15 others were injured as the bus fell into a trench dug to drain flood water at Gharhi Khairo Bhand near Sajawl Junejo in district Qambar-Shahdadkot
Following the accident, the locals removed five bodies and 15 injured from the bus and shifted them to a nearby hospital. The deceased included Gohar Khatoon, six-year-old Ahmed Raza Chandio and three others.
BAHAWALPUR: A man opened fire at a transgender person, leaving him dead in the Ahmadpuri Gate of Bahawalpur city,...
BANNU: The security was beefed up across the district in the aftermath of the CTD standoff by deploying additional...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said on Friday that Pakistan was...
PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has launched the second phase of ‘Insaf Rozgar Scheme’ at a cost of Rs700...
HARIPUR: The first section of the reconstruction work of the 26 kilometer strip of the main road of the district...
Villagers demanded a probe under the cyber crime laws. — AFP/FileISLAMABAD: The telecom industry has started issuing...
Comments