Car crushes youth crossing road in thick fog near Babu Sabu

LAHORE: A youth died in a road accident due to fog on Thursday night. Reportedly, the unidentified victim was trying to cross road when a speeding car hit him near Babu Sabu. The victim received injuries. Nearby people alerted rescue teams. They reached the spot on information and shifted him to Lahore Jinnah Hospital where he died. Reportedly, the driver’s vision was blurred due to thick fog. In another incident, a 23-year-old motorcyclist died on Davis Road on Friday. The victim Suleman was riding a bike and going somewhere when a speeding dumper hit him on Davis Road. He received injuries and died on the spot.

SHOT AT, INJURED: A youth was shot at and injured in the Raiwind area Friday. The victim identified as Arsalan was reportedly standing at a hotel when the unidentified four suspected motorcyclists opened fire at him near Araiyan Stop. The suspects afterwards fled the scene. The victim received injuries and fell down. A police team rushed to the spot, collected forensic evidences from crime scene.