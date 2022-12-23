MEP in Qatar-linked graft case protests innocence

BRUSSELS: The Greek MEP at the centre of a graft scandal linked to alleged bribes from Qatar rocking the European Parliament insisted she was innocent on Thursday and asked to be released from pre-trial detention.

Eva Kaili, 44, is “cooperating in an active manner” with the Belgian investigation and requesting release under electronic surveillance, her lawyer, Andre Risopoulos, said outside the Brussels courtroom.

The Belgian judge, who was only deciding custody terms and not weighing the case itself, was expected to give a decision later in the day. Kaili, a former newsreader booted from her post as parliamentary vice president after police raids earlier this month, has become the public face of the alleged corruption case. Qatar officials have insisted that the Gulf monarchy played no role in any wrongdoing.

Another of Kaili´s lawyers, Michalis Dimitrakopoulos, on Wednesday told reporters she feels miserable, “very troubled” and betrayed by her boyfriend and co-accused Francesco Giorgi. “Things are difficult, but we have very strong legal arguments to set her free,” he said, arguing that Kaili is “not a flight risk and not in a position to destroy evidence.”

She was arrested on December 9 as Belgian police, searching a number of addresses, found 1.5 million euros ($1.6 million) in cash. Kaili was charged shortly afterwards and has been in detention since.

Another three suspects -- her partner Giorgi; the head of an NGO allegedly used to funnel money; and a former MEP-turned-lobbyist, all of them Italian -- were also arrested. All four are charged with “criminal organisation, corruption and money laundering”.