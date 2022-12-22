PTI leader Azam Khan Swati. The News/File

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of Senator Azam Swati in the controversial tweets case against him, saying the “same offence” had been committed twice.

The verdict was issued by Islamabad Special Judge Central Azam Khan. He had reserved the judgment earlier Wednesday.

During the hearing, prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi explained to the court the process of verifying a Twitter account. He added that Swati has a “blue tick” on his Twitter account and was followed by famous personalities. “Famous journalists and political personalities follow Azam Swati,” said the lawyer. He added that the senator had never distanced himself from the account. “There is no question that the Twitter account is not of Azam Swati,” said Abbasi.

While concluding his arguments, the prosecutor and government lawyer urged the court not to grant bail to the senator in the case. On the other hand, the PTI senator’s lawyer, Sohail Khan, contended that a cybercrime case cannot be registered over screenshots.