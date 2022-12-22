CM says govt initiated multiple projects for Peshawar uplift

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday said his government had initiated multiple projects worth billions of rupees for the uplift and beautification of the provincial capital.A handout said that he was talking to the media after inaugurating various projects in the provincial capital.

He said under the Phase-Il of Peshawar Uplift Programme, work on three important projects had been launched. He said that these projects on completion would streamline vehicular traffic and provide state-of-the-art recreational facilities to the people. To a question about the possible dissolution of the provincial assembly, Mahmood Khan being the chairman of the party it was up to Imran Khan to make a decision and they would follow whatever decision he took.In response to another question, he said the incumbent federal rulers were reactionaries and incompetent as they had no concern for the national development and welfare of the general public. “Their only aim is to protect the looted wealth and serve alien interests,” he alleged. Mentioning the undemocratic attitude of the federal government towards Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan said the ‘imported’ government wanted to create financial instability in the province by withholding the budgeted shares of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The chief minister maintained that at present, Rs189 billion of the province was due to the federal government. If the due share of the province was not given, a sit-in by members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly would be staged outside the National Assembly. The chief minister warned of taking up the case in the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Earlier, he formally inaugurated the newly established Institute of Criminology and Forensic Sciences at the University of Peshawar and performed the groundbreaking of various projects worth Rs3.23 billion under the Peshawar Uplift Programme Phase-II. The Institute of Criminology and Forensic Sciences at the University of Peshawar was completed at a cost of Rs180 million.