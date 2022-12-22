Pre-fabricated BHU structure inaugurated in S Waziristan

PESHAWAR: With the support of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) National Headquarters and Norwegian Red Cross, the PRCS Merged Areas inaugurated the newly constructed pre-fabricated structure of Basic Health Unit (BHU), Chagmalai in South Waziristan tribal district.

Chairman PRCS Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari and Chairman PRCS Merged Areas Asif Khan Mehsud officially inaugurated the newly constructed modern building with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

While talking to the media persons, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari said that it is the first visit of the PRCS chairman in the history of Pakistan and my presence ensures that PRCS is helping out the conflicted areas through the movement partners.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Shahid Ahmed Laghari said that the BHU building was constructed in Chagmalai at a cost of Rs11 million, in which 8 rooms were constructed to facilitate the local communities by the provision of free health services.

Further, he said that male and female doctors, psychologists, LHVs, child facilitators, and hygiene promoters have been appointed for services. Free medicines, ambulance service, and a playground for children have also been constructed, and the Basic Health Unit has been built on international standards, he added.