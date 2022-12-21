‘Audio leaks aim to blackmail PTI’

LAHORE: Punjab government spokesperson Musarrat Jamshed Cheema has said whenever PTI Chairman Imran Khan takes a “difficult” decision, his fake audios are leaked.

Reacting to alleged indecent audio leaks of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, she said it aimed at blackmailing the PTI leadership. “The Deep Fake technology is being used in Pakistan extensively but people would respond to the mean propaganda in the election,” she added.