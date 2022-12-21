Security beefed up in Kohat after terror acts in KP

KOHAT: To maintain law and order situation, the police and other civilian intelligence agencies put on high alert in Kohat after rising incidents of terrorism in various parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last two weeks.

It was learnt that the district administration has banned display of arms and plying of vehicles with tinted windows on roads besides erecting barricades and carrying out checking of people and vehicles at different places. The police have increased patrolling and beefed up security of sensitive places and installations to pre-empt subversive acts of terrorists in the district.

Backed by the personnel of Elite Force, Quick Response Force, Rapid Response Force, and civilian intelligence agencies, the district police are keeping keen vigil on the movement of suspected persons and carrying out snap checking of vehicles and the

passengers.

District Police Officer Abur Rauf Babar Qaiserani has appealed the people to cooperate with the police and keep vigil on the suspected elements to ensure fool-proof security. Meanwhile, the police arrested 39 suspected persons, including four proclaimed offenders and their five facilitators, during raids in various parts of the district.