Syed Abidi calls on Sindh governor

LAHORE: Syed Abidi, a renowned educationist, called on Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori at the Governor’s House, Karachi, where he felicitated Tessori on his appointment as governor, hoping the Sindh’s youth will flourish under his able leadership.

The governor emphasised that he would focus on educating the youth and help public and private sector universities provide quality education and greater opportunities to the talented youth.

He said that if the younger generation, particularly those who are educated but jobless, is provided with training opportunities and internships to acquire skills, they could be engaged in the development of the province and the nation.

Kamran Tessori said he has been in the office for the past two months and during this short span of time, he visited several universities and institutions and became the chief guest as a chancellor on the convocation ceremonies.

He said he was keen to promote education and cultural activities in the private and public sector varsities and believed that cultural and extracurricular activities go side by side in the educational institutions and play a key role in human development.

The governor invited Syed Abidi, a renowned educationist and career counselor, for a more detailed discussion and was of the view that all those educationists and experts will be welcomed by him to share their thoughts and strengthen the education sector.