Mustafa Khokhar condemns ‘delay’ in LG polls in capital

ISLAMABAD: Former senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar in his tweet condemned summary to delay Local Government elections and said the federal government’s approval of the summary to postpone local body elections in Islamabad is strongly condemnable.

In a tweet, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said that the candidates had almost completed electoral campaign because polling was scheduled on 31st December. “Regardless of the election outcomes, an effective local government system is the right of the people of Islamabad,” he said.

He said deliberate delay in local-body elections in federal capital will be considered as an attempt to deny people their fundamental right to vote. “It will also been seen an effort to escape from the elections,” he said.