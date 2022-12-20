Increase in Islamabad UCs’ number on the cards

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet is likely to take up today (Tuesday) a summary of the Ministry of Interior to increase number of union councils of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI).

The approval of summary would result in delay in holding of local government (LG) elections which were scheduled to take place on December 31. In that case, a new schedule of LG polls in Islamabad would be announced, including submission of nomination papers from candidates.

At present, the office of the Returning Officer of Islamabad is in process of training of polling staff and deputing them at different polling stations. The summary states that the MCI administrator -- deputy commissioner -- has said that the present number of union councils is 101 as fixed on the basis of 2017 census. However, the population of Islamabad increased to 205 million in the last five years and therefore, it is appropriate that the number of UCs may be enhanced to 125.

It says that Section 4 (1) and 6 (1) of the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Act, 2015 authorises the federal government to determine number of union councils within Islamabad through notification published in the official gazette.

“In view of the request of the MCI administrator it is proposed that the number union councils Islamabad may be enhanced to 125 on the basis of increase in population,” the summary said. The summary states that the ICT Local Government Act 2015 was promulgated to establish an elect local government system to devolve political, administrative and financial authority in order to promote good governance and effective service delivery.