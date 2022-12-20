Eight killed in accident due to fog in DG Khan. The News/File

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Eight passengers died while over 25 got injured following a head-on collision between two passenger coaches near Rajanpur due to dense fog on Monday morning.

As per Rescue officials, a Karachi-bound coach from Peshawar collided head-on with a Rajanpur-bound coach coming from Quetta near Shah Wali on the Indus highway in the early hours. The rescue officials shifted the dead and the injured to the Roojhan and Rahim Yar Khan hospitals.

The dead include Ghulam Shabir, Imran, Nadir, Bhutto, Kifayat Ullah Khan, Kashif, and Shir Zaman while the dead body of one passenger was still unidentified. The injured include Ihsan Ul Din, Mohammad Nabeel, Rehmat Ullah, Sajad Hussain, Naqeeb Ullah, Najeeb Ullah, Zakira Bibi, Amjad Hussain, Abdul Razzaq, Altaf, Ghulam Shah, Izzit Khan, Naik Ali Murtaza, Gul Khan, Mohammad Riaz, Aashiq Ali, Murtaza and others.