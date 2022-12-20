Nine uplift schemes approved

LAHORE:The Punjab government Monday approved nine development schemes with an estimated cost of Rs18.767 billion.

These schemes were approved in the 35th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over by the Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included Provision of Overhead Pedestrian Crossing Facilities on different locations in Lahore at the cost of Rs872.516 million, Rehabilitation and Improvement of Saggian Road, Lahore (Revised) at the cost of Rs5,304.465 million, Widening/Improvement of Road from Tibbi Morr, MM Road to Chor Wala Morr, Sargodha Road via village Chor Wala (Phase I), District Mianwali at the cost of Rs788.999 million, Construction of Road from Lahore Ring Road to Kasur Bypass via Ladhekay, Rao Khan Wala & Gaggar Village, Length 47.00 Km, District Lahore & Kasur at the cost of Rs7,285.422 million, Land Acquisition for Construction of Road from Lahore Ring Road to Kasur Bypass via Ladhekay, Rao Khan Wala & Gaggar Village, Length 47.00 Km, District Lahore & Kasur at the cost of Rs1,791.542 million, Construction of Underpass connecting Babu Sabu Intersection with Tallat Park along with Dualization of Existing Subway across Motorway M-2, Lahore at the cost of Rs1,111.094 million, Rehabilitation, Construction of road from Piplan Harnol: Road to Degree College Kundian along with Thal Canal, Length 20.76 Km, Tehsil Piplan, District Mianwali at the cost of Rs502.320 million, Rehabilitation, Improvement of road from Tuti Bun Chowk to Bhagwal, Length 11.25 Km, District Chakwal at the cost of Rs521.187 million and Upgradation, Dualisation of Main Barki Road from Lahore School of Economics (LSE) to BRB Canal Bridge, Lahore at the cost of Rs589.793 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr M Sohail Anwar Ch, all members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of departments concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.