Russia announces joint naval drills with China

MOSCOW: Moscow announced on Monday that several of its warships were participating in naval exercises starting this week with Beijing´s navy, as Russia and China deepen ties amid pressure from the West.

The Russian defence ministry said the drills would take place between December 21 and 27 in the East China Sea, with the aim of “strengthening naval cooperation” between Moscow and Beijing. They would include live firing of missiles, artillery and exercises to counter submarines, a statement said.