Russia announces joint naval drills with China

MOSCOW: Moscow announced on Monday that several of its warships were participating in naval exercises starting this week with Beijing´s navy, as Russia and China deepen ties amid pressure from the West.
The Russian defence ministry said the drills would take place between December 21 and 27 in the East China Sea, with the aim of “strengthening naval cooperation” between Moscow and Beijing. They would include live firing of missiles, artillery and exercises to counter submarines, a statement said.
OUAGADOUGOU: Two soldiers and six civilians were killed in weekend attacks in northern and eastern Burkina Faso,...
LONDON: A second woman has died after being injured in a crush outside a concert by Nigerian Afrobeats singer Asake in...
THESSALONIKI, Greece: A Greek police officer accused of fatally shooting a Roma teen earlier this month was...
SYDNEY: Australia´s top diplomat will visit China on Tuesday, the first such trip by an Australian foreign minister...
ABEOKUTA, Nigeria: Picking through a field of garbage, Nigerian artist Eugene Konboye hunts for particular type of...
SEOUL: North Korea carried out an “important final-stage test” for the development of a spy satellite, which it...
