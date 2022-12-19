Militants hold CTD officials hostage in Bannu police station

A policeman stands guard near the site of an attack in Bannu. —AFP/file

PESHAWAR: An operation was underway in Bannu till the filing of the report after militants made officials of the Counter Terrorism Department hostage inside a police station in Bannu.

Nothing was clear about the situation inside the building till the filing of the report. Reports said a commando operation was underway to clear the area of the militants.

There were early reports that the CTD police station in Bannu was attacked from outside. Later, it was reported that nothing such happened and one of the held militants snatched a weapon from one interrogator and released other men who took control and made the CTD cops hostage.

The captives also released a video in which at least one of the hostages identified as Khurshid was shown to the people in wounded condition.

A senior government official said an operation was underway and the situation will become normal soon.