‘LG system flopped due to PTI flawed policies’

HANGU: The Hangu Tehsil Council chairman Amir Ghani said on Sunday that the local government system flopped owing to the flawed policies of the incumbent provincial government.

Talking to reporters, he said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government made amendments to LG Act and usurped the rights of the people.

He alleged that the provincial government was not serious in holding LG polls but the court directives compelled the PTI rulers to hold elections but they deprived the people of their rights by making changes to the system.

Amir Ghani said that the provincial government had stopped the uplift funds to LG representatives and that they were running their offices on their own expenses.

He said that the PTI government had lost trust of the people and was now running away to implement the old LG system in letter and spirit.

The tehsil chairman vowed that the struggle for the rights of the people would be continued at all costs.