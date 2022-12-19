2 sheesha bars sealed

Islamabad: Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Friday sealed two sheesha bars and arrested the managers of both the bars.

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner ICT, assistant commissioners visited sheesha centres and cafés showed resentment over the situation, arrested managers of two sheesha bars, seized Hukkas, their substances, flavored tobacco and coals, said a press release issued by the ICT administration. During the visit, the administration warned violators and directed them not to serve sheesha/hukkahs till the finalization of rules, otherwise, stern action would be taken against offenders.

Meanwhile, ACs inspected 107 different areas to ensure adherence to the government-notified rate list for essential items. During the visits, profiteers were fined of Rs15,000 for overcharging, whereas, eleven professional beggars were also arrested.