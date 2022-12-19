Lobbying intensified for PMLN Lahore President slot

LAHORE:The race to get the slot of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) President in Lahore has intensified between the local leadership.

Party sources said that local PMLN leaders Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Malik Saiful Mulook Khokhar, Rana Mashhood, Khawaja Imran Nazir and Mian Nauman were lobbying to grab the slot. Sources said, however, the final decision will be taken after the return of PMLN Central Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, who presently was in London and will start party reorganisation after her return.

Sources added that the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who is the President of PMLN was also consulting with various party leaders over the issue. The position of PMLN president has been vacant for the last two years after the death of PMLN Lahore President Pervez Malik. Later, Shaista Pervaiz Malik, the widow of the late Pervaiz Malik contested election from her late husband’s constituency and won the seat.