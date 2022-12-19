Ahmed wins Pakistan Open crown

LAHORE: National golf star Ahmed Baig maintained his dominance on the final day to win the Pakistan Open golf title here on Sunday.

During the course of these four rounds, despite strong opposition from several giants of the game, Ahmed Baig showed ample sparkle to clinch the Pakistan Open title.

During the final round on Sunday, the day was controlled by Ahmed Baig with tee shots of precision oriented backed by flawless approach, mostly within five to six feet of the flag stick. He fetched five birdies on holes 3, 5, 8, 16 and 18. He encountered one bogie on the 11th hole too. His championship scores were 72, 68, 66 and 68 and a total aggregate of 274, 14 under par. With the champions trophy, he pocketed the winners prize money of Rs 919,000 out of the total prize money of eight million rupees.

The second position holder Matloob Ahmed, the number two ranked golf professional of the country, managed to win the runners up position with four rounds scores of 72, 75, 65 and 71 and a total aggregate of 283, five under par.

Other contenders who ended up well are Muhammed Alam of Lahore Garrison with a score of 284, four under par. He secured the third position. Fourth position went to M. Munir (Rawalpindi Golf Club) with a score of 287, one under par followed by Khalid Khan (Peshawar) and M Shahzad (Garrison) bunched together at a score of 288. Following them are three professionals at a score of 289. They are Ansar Mehmood (Margalla Greens), Waheed Baloch (Karachi) and M Nazir (Rawalpindi). Three more professionals ended up with a score of 290. These competing professionals are M Saqib, Abdul Zahoor, Talat Ijaz.

Senior Professional Category Results; Muhammed Akram (Gymkhana) first; M Tariq (Islamabad) second Muhammed Akhter (Islamabad), third Scores of M Akram and M Tariq were level and they went into a sudden death playoff. Akram won on the third hole.

Best Junior Professional of this championship is Jawad Ahmed of Peshawar. M Sahil also of Peshawar is second and Rehan Babar of Lahore Garrison is third.